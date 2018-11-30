Towards South Punjab Province

SPECIAL Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab has declared that a separate Secretariat for South Punjab would be set up by 30th of June next year. According to him, additional posts of Chief Secretary and IG Police and a separate development programme will be introduced for South Punjab.

This seems to be a way out of the dilemma the Government is facing on the critical issue of creation of a separate province for South Punjab within first 100 days. Lack of progress towards that goal is also understandable as the move requires full backing of PML(N) for passage of a resolution for the purpose by the Punjab Assembly. Though, theoretically, PML(N) is supportive of the idea but it is obvious that it would not like to give credit of the decision to its main rival PTI. PTI too is apprehensive that in case of creation of South Punjab where it can definitely form the Government in the prevailing circumstances, northern Punjab would go to PML(N) where it has the required majority to form the Government. Under these circumstances, status quo suits all sides but they have to satisfy the public opinion as well and there is, therefore, the move to have separate secretariat for South Punjab. There is no harm if there are separate Chief Secretary and IG who could focus on resolution of problems of the region but it is also a fact that presently the Chief Minister is also from the same area. If he is unable to address grievances of the people then how can CS and IGP or a full-fledged separate secretariat which would just amount to adding financial burden on the provincial budget. Allocation of separate development budget would also be a cosmetic exercise as already resources are distributed among districts and allocated to all development projects where-ever they are located. It is time we shun rhetoric and concentrate on resolution of problems of the people — be they are in South Punjab or Northern Punjab. There are no enviable conditions in the north as well.

