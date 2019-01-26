Towards Police reforms!

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has said that the police system akin to Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be introduced in Punjab as well and in the first phase hundred model police stations would be established. He said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad which decided that a comprehensive strategy will be devised to immediately introduce reforms in Punjab police.

It seems the gory incident of Sahiwal has sensitized the authorities concerned to move swiftly to reform the rotten police system of the province, which PTI had repeatedly claimed to undertake on a priority basis but apparently abandoned the bid following decision of Nasir Durrani, who was assigned the task of reformation. KP’s police reforms were derived mainly from Police Order 2002 that has been repealed by all other provinces except Punjab, which adopted it with amendments but the impact of reforms is not visible. This shows there is something seriously wrong with the implementation and the situation would not change until and unless there is resolve on the part of the leadership to take the process to the logical end. The Law Commission too has emphasized the need for one policing system across the country, pointing out that without uniform and updated criminal laws: penal, procedural, evidential and police-related it is well-nigh impossible to achieve effectiveness and efficiency across an increasingly fragmented criminal justice system. Pakistan is plagued with not just ordinary crimes but also the menace of extremism and terrorism and there is global recognition that the situation can only be tackled on an enduring basis if a credible criminal justice system is put in place and police is able to play its role as originally envisaged. It has been observed that police has the capacity to deliver but unfortunately it has been politicized and not allowed to function on professional lines by the vested interests. It has all along been effort of rulers and their associates including parliamentarians to ensure posting of police and revenue officers of their choice in their areas and the situation has not changed during tenure of the incumbent Government. Police should be provided necessary financial resources, manpower, modern equipment and related training besides a robust mechanism of accountability, oversight and vigilance. We have been hearing about Public Safety Commissions but all such talks have so far proved to be just lip-service. The success of any reform process would be judged by the fact whether the police force serves as a deterrent against crime and is considered friendly by ordinary citizens.

