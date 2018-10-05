Towards local autonomy

LOCAL Government is the basic building block for democracy and without its proper functioning no parliamentary democracy can succeed. Unfortunately those ruled our country over the last decade or so hardly demonstrated any seriousness to shift powers to the grassroots level despite the fact that leaders of both PPP and the PML (N) used to speak highly of devolution of powers and with the same spirit the 18th amendment was enacted. How serious were they for decentralisation of powers could be gauged from the fact that last Local Government elections were held by provinces on the directions of the Supreme Court while real powers were never transferred to them.

However, it is heartening to note that since assuming power, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is giving serious consideration as per its election manifesto in introducing a viable LG system in the provinces where it has the governments, which in fact, is the right way to move forward to address problems of the people at grass roots level and bring a visible change in their life. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary while addressing senior journalists on Wednesday said a plan to introduce new LG system has almost been finalised and sharing some details of the proposed system, he said direct elections of District and Tehsil Mayors will be held. Indeed the basic responsibility of those sitting in Parliament is to do legislation while those elected at local level needs to be fully empowered including with administrative and financial powers to address problems of the people at their doorsteps. As local elected representatives are more accessible and are fully aware of their areas’ problems, they can better perform to expectations of the people. So we definitely see PTI’s plan to directly elect District and Tehsil Mayors as a step towards the autonomy of third tier of governance yet fine-tuning is to be done by creating equilibrium between responsibilities of the federation, the provinces and the Local Governments. In our view, local bodies should be fully equipped for service delivery and made autonomous even in terms of revenue collection/generation and expenditure. The powers of DMG should also be clearly outlined in such a manner that bureaucrats at the district level could support local governments in carrying out their work.

