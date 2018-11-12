Towards a multi-polar world

Friendly Fire

Khalid Saleem

WITH Brexit negotiations well under way, a united Europe emerging as challenge to the concept of a Uni-polar World is all but forgotten by analysts. Nevertheless, it may be pre-mature to write this possibility off altogether. Who knows the European Union may well emerge stronger after the exit of the United Kingdom. At the same time, other possible candidates too should not be discounted. Not too long ago, the Times of London had highlighted a story about France and Germany having ‘drawn up a timetable’ to create a ‘common military force that would rival NATO in army capability’. The British Defense Secretary was reported at the time to have announced categorically that ‘Britain will veto such a measure for as long as it remains a member of the Union’. This is not the first time that such a proposal surfaced. Several years ago a similar attempt at creating an EU Military Force was nipped in the bud by the United States aided and abetted by its then ‘poodle’ the United Kingdom. Post Brexit, the proposal may not be that easy to stifle.

At this stage, a look over the shoulder may well be in order. When the Soviet Union collapsed under its own weight, many who mattered in the United States considered it a great victory. They started off by spreading their wings, even though they lacked the knack of flying. In their new-found and ego-boosting triumph, they chose to ignore even those who had made it possible. They should have known that you forsake your friends and allies at your own peril. They may now be paying the price; and with them their strategic allies! The Russian Federation, the successor to the erstwhile Soviet Union, appears to be fast emerging from the shadows, thanks to the genius of President Putin. Having completed his stints as President and then as Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Putin is now once again President. Under his leadership the Russian Federation is well on its way to recover at least some of its lost glory. In fact, one may go so far as to state that the Russian Federation may in the not too distant future be reaching out to re-don the mantle of big (super?) power politics.

While the sole superpower is exhausting its energy and resources in ungainly conflicts and in chasing the mirage of a victory over ‘terror’, the Russian Federation appears to be moving cautiously towards the coveted goal of regaining its past glory (and power?). Having fortified itself with generous reserves of oil and gas, the Russian Federation has been making cautious but definite moves to re- assert its erstwhile status. Slowly, but steadily, the Russian Federation is moving towards a position where it is emitting clear signals to the powers that be that it is determined to re-capture its glory – if not physically, but at least in drawing some of the remnants of its lost empire into its sphere of influence. In order to achieve this end, it may well be manoeuvring to challenge the status quo. It is a clear matter of ‘wait and see’. Having come this far, it may also be relevant to recall that during his visit to Iran after the Caspian States’ Conference, the then Prime Minister, Mr Vladimir Putin, had indirectly issued a “hands off doctrine” to counter the pre-emption doctrine of President George W. Bush. In so doing so, Putin, may have, indeed, not only asserted a new-found confidence but also tentatively tossed Russia’s hat in the ring. It is not without interest to note that the Russian Federation at the same time continues to make a conscious effort to re-assert its role as an Asian Power. By so, doing, it is staking a claim and asserting the right to be one of the arbiters in the great game being played on the continent of Asia – and that too in the so-called ‘Asian century’. President Putin is an old campaigner, not known for making unfounded grandiose moves or for misplaced bravado. Russia’s tentative moves under his leadership may be the precursors of the shape of things to come.

The sole super-power would do well to keep a wary eye on not only a reawakening global power but also the post-Brexit developments in a re-surging Europe. Other relevant factors too should not be ignored. There is no overlooking the upsurge of the all-round power of China that can upset many an applecart. China is akin to a giant coming into its own after a longish period of slumber. Let it not be forgotten that China is not merely a country; it is the successor to an ancient civilization, one that is heir to an identity all its own. Through its pragmatic policies over the past few decades, China may now be in a position to claim the position that rightfully belongs to it. China may appear to be a country in a hurry but, if looked at closely, every step it takes is meticulously planned and not at all haphazard. In the twenty-first century – rightfully being touted as the Asian Century – the so-called big powers can ignore China only at their own peril. While it may be a trifle early to forecast a return to a multi-polar World Order, the portents certainly point in that direction. The sole super-power has enjoyed its hour of glory. To be honest, it has not exactly covered itself with glory when it had its chance. The time may be ripe for it to prepare itself for the inevitable transition to a multi-polar world. What is ordained cannot just be wished away. On its part, the Third World would be well advised to keep its fingers crossed.

— The writer is a former ambassador and former assistant secretary general of OIC.

