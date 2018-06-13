Tourists to be provided maximum facilities during Eid days: DC

Swat

The district administration has chalked out comprehensive plan to extend maximum facilities to the tourists during Eidul Fitr. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahid Mahmood while talking to APP soon after chairing a high level meeting wherein it took a number of decisions to facilitate tourists who might flock the scenic valley this Eid.

He said, the meeting was attended by the regional and district high ups of all line departments including DPO, all ACs, TMOs, Civil Defense Officer, XEN highways, PD NHA, Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Regional Information Officer and representative of Pak Army. It was decided that TMA and health officials would regularly check the quality and prices of food stuff at shops and hotels. Shahid Mahmood said that DPO Swat was asked to take immediate steps for security, safety and facilitation of the tourists. TMAs of all seven Tehsils will equally contribute to make all arrangements.

He said Civil Defense has already provided 300 Razakars and Swat levy 250 personnel to the district police for deployment during Eid days who were being properly trained for the purpose to facilitate the vehicular traffic and tourists on the highways right from Marghazar to Kalam and elsewhere in Swat. It was decided to cancel the weekly and Eid holidays of security, highways, TMAs and health officials, he added.

During the meeting, he said, it was also decided that all roads either minor or major and highways would be cleared from all kind of hurdles for smooth passage of traffic and no parking or tax collection would be allowed on roadsides. Parking lots to be set up on vast open places would be essentially staffed for the quick disposal and dealing of commuters.

Similarly Rescue 1122 and all health centers on roadsides would have special arrangements for the health cover whereas rescue teams including divers, doctors, and paramedical staff with sophisticated first aid equipment would be deployed on main points. He said, Razakars on important river banks would guide the tourists to avoid any mishap specially while taking selfies.

It was decided that light traffic mostly consisting of tourists would be diverted to newly constructed Shamozai road right from Chakdara and Thana to Kabal, Kanju, Matta and Behrain (Leftside of the Swat river) whereas the heavy traffic including trucks, containers and roadliners would be shifted to the Landaki to Barikot road alongside the right bank of Swat River.

Deputy Commissioner asked the NHA and PKHA authorities to temporarily halt construction work on GT road from Landaki to Qamber bypass with necessary repairs, filling of culverts and regular water sprinkling for smooth passage of vehicular traffic. He asked the TMAs to install pana-flexes on various junctions and turns of highways and bridges for the facilitation of tourists as well as depute special squads for garbage disposal and cleanliness at important points during Eid days.

Likewise no handcarts would be allowed on roadsides during Eid days because it might hamper traffic and tantamount to vehicular jams at important points. He however ordered arrests of those officials and individuals who did not cooperate with the district administration in that regard.—APP