Tourists throng ‘Malka-e-Kohisar’ Murree

‘Malka-e-Kohisar’ Murree attracted a huge influx of tourists during the first four days of Eidul Fitr.

Tourists from across the country visited Various tourists resorts of Murree including Pathriata, Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Ayubia and New Murree.

“We have deployed traffic police and other police personals to maintain flow of traffic and to provide foolproof security to tourists,” the Senior Police officials told APP.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) told APP that the Corporation has started work on analyzing the tourist’s ratio to various resorts from the start of current summer season. He expressed hope that more tourists would visit various hill resorts during summer season.

The MD PTDC said that at the end of the season, a detailed report would also be issued to compare the tourists flow with that of previous years.

He viewed that PTDC information Center works round the clock to facilitate tourists and provide required information about various famous resorts.—APP

