Tourists information website completed

Peshawar

Secretary Tourism, Sports and Archaeology Muhammad Tariq has said that Directorate of Tourists Services and Tourism Corporation have completed website containing all the relative information of hotels, restaurants and travel agencies to benefit national and international tourists. He was chairing a meeting here Thursday which was attended by concerned officials including GM Administration Sajjad Hameed, Director Tourists Services Muhammad Arbi and Manager Marketing Haseena Shaukat.

Secretary Tourism said that Corporation has also decided providing website access to travel agents to upload their packages on the site. Briefing the meeting, Director Tourist Services said that 1411 hotels, 732 restaurants and 1554 travel agents have been registered so far and all the data was being uploaded on Management Information System adding its website would be launched very soon. He said that Directorate has achieved its target of Rs. 30 million within six months.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Punjab province has all the ingredients to become a popular destination for domestic as well as foreign tourists. An official of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) told APP that they not only provides all kind of information to visitors, but also organizes trips and tours for domestic and foreign tourists. He said that Tourist Information Centres (TICs) located in different regions of the province also serve as booking offices for a variety of city tours.—APP