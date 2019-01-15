Tourists enjoy safari train journey

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Over 70 tourists hailing from different walks of life enjoyed a day-long safari train tour to Attock Khurd. A specially invited band performed music to welcome the guests at the platform of historic Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station.

The picnickers were also presented bouquets on their arrival. Officials of the Pakistan Railways and the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) warmly welcomed the tourists. Attock Khurd, located in Attock district of Punjab, houses the historical Attock Fort built by the Mughal King Akbar in 1581. Bahram ki Baradari is another Mughal-era monument situated at the ridge of mountains on the southern side of the Grand Trunk Road near Attock Khurd.

“We provided government tourists a unique opportunity to avail an outing and at the same time we want to apprise them of the rich heritage and tourist spots of our country,” an official of TCKP told media as the decorated train started chugging towards the historic Attock Khurd. The official said that this time the train tour had been arranged for the people hailing from the diverse strata of society so they could also enjoy recreational and entertainment opportunities.

He said that the activity was aimed at revitalising the train trip to historical sites such as Attock Khurd, Attock Bridge, Attock Fort, Indus River, promote the importance and awareness of tourism among the people and build a baseline for the domestic tourism. Train tours had also been arranged for the minority and transgenders communities, orphan children in the past and would do so in future for other communities so they could know about the rich history, heritage, culture and tourist places.

