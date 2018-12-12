Tourists bustling starts with spell of snow in Murree

With the onset of winter, hilly areas of the country have been blanketed with white sheets of snow. Among such areas is Murree, which has started bustling with tourist activity with the recent spell of snow.

Markets and streets have come to life in Murree as people from different parts of the country started thronging to the area situated in Rawalpindi district.

A tourist from Sialkot, he was overwhelmed to experience the spell of snow. “I had never got this opportunity,” he said. “It is a blessing to have not only a diversity in language and communities in our country, but to also have natural beauty in different regions.”

On Mall Road, the aroma of tikka karhai coming from the hotels fills the air, rising appetite of passers-by. But it is not just tikka karhai, the air also has a whiff of chapli kabab, fried fish and biryani.

According to shopkeepers , local and foreign tourists out on the streets of Murree to enjoy food in the cold, amid snow topped trees and shops, cap their meals with coffee and Kashmiri or green tea. The steam coming from machines beckons even those who do not plan on having a hot beverage.

A shopkeeper in Murree Mall road said , their business goes well in winter when snow falls. He added they get more customers on weekends.

Resident of the area said , those tourists who miscalculate the weather and not carry proper winter gear, rush to the garments shop for warm clothes to cover their heads and hands under the cold temperature.

The passionate tourists have rushed to the valley to enjoy in chilly weather despite dangerous and slippery routes, Ahmad Jahanzeb said.

The traffic police in Murree, snowfall had caused roadblocks in some spots, including Bank Road and Hall Road.

However, the officials added, they highway department and the city traffic police was available 24 hours to facilitate the public.—APP

