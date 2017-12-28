Tourist centre inaugurated at Said Pur Village

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that natural beauty and green character of Islamabad has great attraction for tourists. Tourists from all over the country daily visit the capital city and newly established tourist center would auxiliarate the tourist in provision of guidance.

He said this while inaugurating tourist centre established by Environment Wing at Said pur village. Sheikh Anser Aziz said that people of different countries are residing in the Federal Capital and they like to see different sights and recreational places of the city. For promotion of tourism, he added, MCI is committed to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the all visitors. He further added that historical Saidpur Village located at the foothills of lush green Margalla attracts the large number of tourists.

He said that basic aim behind establishment of this center is to provide information about this historical place and to create awareness regarding its historic significance among the visitors. He said that ancient temple located in the village has its own attractions while Archives Gallery established by the MCI is being visited by number of tourists on daily basis. He said that pictures depicting different phases of development of Capital city have been displayed at the gallery.

The mayor also visited the Achieves Gallery and directed the concerned officers to further upgrade this facility and display more pictures of other historical places of the city. Earlier, MCI Executive Director General Environment, Sanaullah Aman briefed the Mayor about the steps taken by the Environment to promote tourism in Islamabad. He informed that Tourist Center has been established at Saidpur Village to facilitate the tourists and comprehensive detail about the historical places has been provided while maps of different locations have also been placed at the Tourist center. He informed that that well trained staff has been deputed to guide the tourists.