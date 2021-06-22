Tourism under CPEC in Northern Areas | By Prof Abdul Shakoor Shah

Tourism under CPEC in Northern Areas

TOURISM industry has contributed $7.6 trillion to the global economy, which is 10.2% of the global GDP. It generated 292 million jobs some years back.

Tourism in Northern Areas is increasing annually. Over 50 millions domestic tourists are forecast by PTDC.

It manifests a lot of potential in the industry. According to WTTC, the tourism industry contributed 5.9% to national GDP creating 3.9 million jobs in 2019.

If the tourism industry develops to the level of China, its contribution rate to GDP will increase by 5.1% to 11%, and additional 2.37 million jobs will be created.

CPEC has proven itself the Asian Giant. Along with other benefits, it will usher in a new era of tourism.

In the past, Pakistan did not attract too many international tourist arrivals. CPEC has changed the scenario.

Pakistan received a 37 % increase in tourism visa applications due to CPEC in previous years.

Northern Areas are unmatchable in beauty. Kashmir is known as earthly paradise. It embodies the poetry of nature, which no human language can interpret in words.

Northern Pakistan is a hub of tourism. Unique landscape, pristine nature and world’s most famous mountain ranges are there.

The Himalayas, Karakorum & the Hindukush, K-2, the world’s second highest peak, also lies here.

5 over 8000 meter peaks, 101 over 7000 metres and 5100 Glaciers are located here. It carries 2200 sq.miles of snow-covered area and 119 lakes.

High altitude forests, 4 national parks, 09 game reserves, 3 wildlife sanctuaries, 230 species of birds, 54 species of mammals, 20 species of freshwater fish, 23 species of reptiles, 6 of amphibians, 6592 sq.km of forests which constitutes 9.1 % of the total area of GB. It offers 20 species of fresh-water fish, 5 ethnic groups and 5 ethnic languages with 36 dialects.

It tenders 7 Asia Pacific Heritage Conservation, UNESCO and British Airways award winning historical sites, 23 historical forts and 75 polo grounds.

65 archaeological sites, more 39,000 plus rock carvings and inscriptions are awaiting tourists from all over the globe.

Year-long festivals in GB, indigenous music, centuries-old culture of hospitality and acceptance of visitors are fascinations for tourists. There is much more than mentioned for tourists in Northern Areas.

Annually, more than 1.5 million tourists visit AJK. It has more than 100 heritage and archaeological sites based on the footprints of Dogra, Sikh, Buddhist and Mughal.

Religious tourism can be promoted if infrastructure bottlenecks are removed. Azad Tourism App and Tourism Smart Card have been introduced for tourists by AJK.

Two museums in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur are underway. CPEC provides an opportunity to connect AJK and GB to the outside world.

AJK has been designated 5 projects under CPEC. M4 under CPEC will increase the connectivity within Azad Kashmir and will open the avenues for the Diasporas to invest in AJK. A highway connecting Gwadar with Xinjiang passes through four provinces of Pakistan, GB and AJK.

It will be the shortest route from Central Punjab to CPEC, through AJK, shortening the existing route by 50 km and saving around 4 to 6 hr travel.

Tourism will lead to industrial development by contributing to the economic development of Kashmir. Lack of infrastructure development and insufficient structures hinder tourism potential.

CPEC will further reduce the distances and develop tourism through its various projects.

AJK and GB will be equally linked to international trade, local and international tourists and the local market will also be brought into the mainstream. Local mining, wood, food, fruit, herbs, mountaineering and cottage industries will flourish.

Railway link between Dina, Jhelum and Mirpur under CPEC is under consideration which will boost tourism in Mirpur and linking districts.

The new route via Khunjerab Pass would be around 350km shorter than the existing one.

It would pass through Shigar, Skardu and Astor districts of GB and connect to AJK capital. This route can be linked with Neelum Valley (AJK) via Shonter.

An ‘industrial zone’ like Mirpur is also under consideration for AJK capital. It will help tourism in the linked valleys of the capital.

Shonter Tunnel is another natural route to GB via the Neelum Valley. It must be completed under the CPEC umbrella.

Neelum Valley runs parallel to the Kaghan Valley. Both the valleys can be linked Under CPEC via local routes.

A part of Nanga Parbat Massif falls in Neelum Valley which is dominated by “Sarwaali Peak” (6326 meters) the high mountain in Azad Kashmir.

We can link Baboon Top to Patlian and Rati-Gali Lake of Neelum Valley via mule-track. It will not only reduce the existing distance, but also create jobs for local people.

We can also link Rati-Gali Lake to Naran Kagan valley via mule-Track. From Rati Gali tourists can move to Kaghan valley and vice versa.

Through local routes we can offer a triple package to tourists from Naran Kaghan to Neelum Valley via Rati-Gali and then from Neelum to GB via Shonter Pass.

Shounter Tunnel will not only reduce the distance between GB. The route is also significant for trade and defence. The journey to GB via Neelum Valley, Shounter Pass is shorter than Via Rawalpindi.

Sharda is the historical and cultural hub of tourism. Opposite to it is Surgan Nullah along which a track leads to Kaghan Valley.

Via this route the visitors can also move to Naran Kagan after visiting Neelum Valley or vice versa.

Kel is also a base camp for mountaineering activities up to “Sarwaali Peak” and “Sarwaali Glacier” (about 25 kms long) which is said to be the highest peak and biggest glacier of Azad Kashmir.

Guris valley is also situated very close to the Burzil Pass which leads into Astore district of the GB. Burzil Pass is another natural route to link AJK to GB under CPEC projects.

Muzaffarabad Industrial Zone under CPEC will boost tourism in the linking valley. Chikar is 46 Km from Muzaffarabad, we can promote tourism through newly born Zilzaal Lake.

Kotli is linked with Mirpur Industrial Zone and M4 under CPEC. Pearl Valley of Poonch is linked with Azad Pattan, where a hydro project under CPEC is finalized.

It is also linked with Muzaffarabad, the expected industrial zone under CPEC will benefit Poonch dually. Rawalakot, Banjosa Lake and Toli peer can be linked to CPEC via Azad Pattan

Mangla Lake, Ramkot Fort and linking districts and valleys are directly linked to Mirpur Industrial Zone under CPEC which will boost tourism.