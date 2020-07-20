Tourism spots to reopen in KP after Eidul Azha

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Tourism spots in the northern areas of Pakistan are all set to reopen after Eidul Azha, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said. “Coronavirus SOPs are being prepared by the government and the tourism department so that tourist destinations can be reopened as soon as possible,” he said in a program of a private Tv channel Monday.

Yousafzai said that the matter was especially overlooked by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which proved the importance of tourism in the country.

“The tourism authority and police have collaborated to ensure that all tourist spots and zones are safe for visitors,” the minister added.

He said that in regions such as Malakand and Hazara, new spots were being identified and will soon be introduced. “This will attract more tourists — both nationally and internationally.” Tourism spots in the country have been closed ever since coronavirus cases in the country surged. So far, Pakistan has reported over 265,000 cases and 5,599 casualties.

The distrct administration has stopped entry of tourists into Malakand Division. According to a handout, on directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai Waheed Ullah supervised and monitored Zar Abad check post for prevention of tourists entry into Malakand Division.

The deputy commissioner issued stern directions were issued to the Incharge concerned to avert the tourists coming towards Malakand Division, while the Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai also ensured execution of SOPs devised against Covid-19, at various shops, cattle mandis, markets.

Meanwhile Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal said the prime minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest to promote tourism sector in GB. In a statement issued from CM secretariat here on Monday he said that corona pandemic has badly damaged the tourism and related people with it, therefore, the government of GB has planed to reopen said sector conditionally according to federal government designed SOPs.