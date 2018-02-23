Tourism sector has huge potential in pale economy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Tourism sector should be promoted as revenue booster and employment generator as this industry of Pakistan has huge but untapped economic potential.

This was stated by the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid while talking to the Minister for Tourism, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Fida Khan here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Tahi Manzoor Chaudhry and Bao Bashir also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI president said that tourism sector is growing rapidly and became one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world and is contributing heavily to the economic stability of various countries. He said that the business volume of tourism equals or even surpasses that of oil exports. He said that total contribution of travel & tourism industry in the global economy is more than $7.6 trillion but this sector in Pakistan is not playing as important role in economic uplift as it can do.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan offers a wide spectrum of tourism sector ranging from religious to historical places and ancient civilizations to modern architecture. The landscape of Pakistan has everything; one can wish to see – , valleys, rivers, seaside, deserts, open fields etc. Our culture is so rich and has so many varieties which can be visited not only in five provinces but also in various cities of the respective province. “We need to encourage private sector to invest in tourism sector of Pakistan.

There is a great scope in hotels, restaurants, recreation parks and food streets etc., which guarantee ample returns on investment,” he said, adding: “We should join hands with you to highlight the untapped potential of tourism in Pakistan. Please share with us such challenges, you face there so that we could collaborate to overcome them.” “Let me share with you that whenever we have the chance to meet with foreign delegates, we do mention the potential of tourism in Pakistan for foreign tourists while highlighting the prospects of trade and investment in our country.

There were some security issues in past but now things have drastically improved”, the LCCI President added. He also lauded the efforts of GB government to market this area as a tourist destination. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will extend all possible cooperation to GB government for organization of events regarding culture of Gilgit-Baltistan. Minister for Tourism, Fida Khan said that said Gilgit Baltistan is gateway of CPEC, in this context it is an open market for the investors.