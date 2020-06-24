Tourism sector demands reopening of recreational parks

The government should immediately reopen the recreational parks as around four-month closure has not only put the investment of billions of rupees at stake but is also a reason of mental stress amongst the masses.

These views were expressed by the representatives from travel and tourism sector while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, LCCI former president Sohail Lashari, LCCI Standing Committee on Tourism & Travel convener, EC member Mian Shaheryar Ali Malik and Dr. Sheheryar Jovindah, spoke on the occasion.

They said that implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety measures would be ensures. They said that recreational parks are an important part of tourism industry of Pakistan. Government decided to close down all recreational parks about four months ago to control spread of coronavirus. Since the lockdown started, investor related to recreational parks are suffering, spending a lot but earning nothing.

They said that government has taken good decision to open businesses throughout the country. Recreational parks should also be allowed to open as investors have invested billions of rupees and playing a proactive role in promotion the tourism industry.

They said that recreational parks are one of local community attractions for physical activities and relieve stress after hard work. They said that recreational parks contribute not only to physical activities but also the social wellbeing of their community, enhance property value and contribute to health. Apart of that, parks give a valuable significant to the image of the city.

They said that Covid-19 has caused a huge loss to the tourism industry. The opening of recreational parks would be the first towards rehabilitation of billions of dollars worth sector.

While talking about potential in tourism sector of Pakistan, the office-bearers said that attention and public-private partnership is needed as country has all components for becoming a heaven for the foreigners, as well as local tourists. They added that most of destinations in Pakistan are still a hidden and untapped treasure.