It is good to note that efforts are being made to evolve comprehensive Punjab Tourism Policy with the cherished objective of development of tourism in the province. Senior officials and experts from concerned fields from public and private sectors put forth their concrete and achievable proposals and suggestions at a seminar held on Punjab Tourism Policy in the provincial capital the other day.

All stakeholders have been asked to give their recommendations on the occasion so that things can be improved in the largest interest of the tourism sector as the tourism industry is a promising and ever growing field all over the world and sharing of ideas and experiences always help in ensuring betterment.

According to media reports, MD,Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, giving a detailed presentation said the Punjab Tourism Policy has four main pillars namely promotion, awareness, branding and marketing, it will help in restructuring of the government departments that are regulating tourism, uplift of infrastructure and the private sector will be duly encouraged in tourism and tourism potential includes religious tourism, adventure and desert tourism, cultural and heritage tourism, eco tourism and recreational tourism.

The Punjab Tourism Policy is being devised to ensure state-of-the-art tourist services across the province, focus on heritage tourism and fast track Punjab economic growth. Needless to mention here that the Punjab province has all the elements of becoming a destination of choice for tourists owing to its historical monuments, cultural diversity and more importantly hospitable people and through development and implementation of well-oriented policies, product projection, marketing, strategic and public private partnership the tourism sector in the biggest province of the country will hopefully make substantial contribution to the over-all socio-economic development of Pakistan.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

