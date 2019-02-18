Pakistan is among a few countries that are blessed with much natural beauty. There are many factors such as beautiful mountains, deserts, lakes, rivers, coastal areas which attract tourists towards Pakistan. More important than that is the hospitality of its people which is also a source of attraction. Pakistan is the multi-seasonal and multi-cultural country and its strategic location makes more important. Recently, a report has been published by Forbes, which stated that Pakistan is among the 10 coolest places to go in 2019. Furthermore, British Backpacker society, the global company, solo travellers, bloggers and other international media also believe that Pakistan is becoming a tourism hub.

The government of Pakistan has already announced the visa on arrival option to group tourists from a number of countries including the US, Australia, Belgium, Denmark France, United Kingdom and others. It is a good decision for the promotion of tourism industry. But there is a need to do more. It may be noted that majority of tourists prefer visiting northern areas of Pakistan (Gilgit, Azad Kashmir etc) where lack communication service, like the Internet, is the main deterrent. Moreover, lack of banking facilities like ATM machines, credit or visa card acceptance is also an issue for tourists.

Transport facilities are not up to the standard for foreign tourists if we compared to those available in Europe, USA or other countries. Additionally, condition of roads is still not up to the mark. The PTI Government is committed to encouraging tourism industry in the country; therefore, it should concentrate on issues mentioned above. This way, tourism will grow and lead to contribute to the economy as well.

SHAMS HUSSAIN FAROOQI

Palandri, AJK

