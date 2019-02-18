Tourism in Pakistan is a growing industry. In 2018, the British backpacker society ranked Pakistan as world’s top adventure travel destination, describing the country as one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.

Pakistan tours Guide is a source of information about tourist places and tourism in the Pakistan. Fine information about tourist places. Every part of Pakistan has its own culture and language that makes it even more interesting.

According to a recent report by World Economic Forum, the direct contribution of tourism industry in Pakistan in year 2015 was Rs 328 million. Many areas in Pakistan are absolutely safe for tourists, while it’s important to travel with caution in some areas. If you do, Pakistan will reward you with your best experiences ever. It is my humble request to PTI government to take further steps to improve infrastructures to attract more tourists.

SARFARAZ SARWAR

Via email

