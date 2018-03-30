Tourism in Chitral

Chitral Valley is one of Pakistan’s most beautiful places to visit. From icy mountain peaks to rivers to forests, we can find all in Chitral. Located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the capital of District Chitral, Chitral is also one of Pakistan’s most historical cities and a tourist hub. The valley is famous for mountaineering, trekking, fishing and hiking in addition to a number of beautiful tourist spots. The best time to visit is from July to September, because it can get very hot during May and June. Known for hospitality, it is a common practice for tourists to stay with a traditional Chitrali family during their visit where they can experience everything from the culture to the food to the dressing. Chitral is located at the longitude 71.737655 and latitude of 36.007655. The total distance between Islamabad and Chitral is 282 KM and 365.38 meters. There exists a Valley known as Kalash Valley which is inhabited by the Kalash people, who have their own customs and language as well as a different religion. They claim legendary ancestry as descendants of Alexander the Great’s armies who were left behind after his campaigns in the area. The Kalasha have a unique culture that has attracted everyone from missionaries to anthropologists to tourists. A Museum has also been established where tourists can enhance their knowledge about the valley. The museum contains antiques, weapons and other stuff from the old times of monarchies which provides great knowledge about history and culture of Chitral and Kalash people. The natural and most played sport in Chitral is Polo. There are many Polo grounds in Chitral, but the most famous one is located in Chitral town. If you lucky enough, then there might be a match going on during your visit that you can enjoy.

ZAHID HUSSAIN

Via email

Related