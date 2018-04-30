Tourism corridor in AJK

IT is heartening to note that the AJK government is focusing on exploiting the vast tourism potential of Azad Kashmir. Addressing the first of its kind Summer Tourism Festival in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan, who indeed since assuming the office, has worked diligently not only to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people of IOK but also for development of Azad Kashmir, said a 200-kilometer tourism corridor will also be established to promote tourism in the territory. Indeed with better connectivity and provision of quality facilities such as better accommodation, the region possess the diversity of varied landscape and climate to attract not only domestic but foreign tourists.

In fact, the AJK has many historical and religious sites like Sufi shrines, forts and archaeological sites. Forts dating back to the Mughal, Sikh, and Dogra rule include Baghsar, Ramkot, Muzaffarabad and Mangla Forts. These sites are not only tourist attractions but also a source of knowledge for researchers studying ancient civilisations. The enchanting beauty of Neelum Valley hosting several brooks, freshwater streams, forests, lush green mountains and a river is known to everyone. With the right kind of interventions such as up gradation of infrastructure and provision of better facilities, the whole region of Azad Kashmir can be turned into a tourist hub. This will not only trigger a new wave of economic activity in different sectors and create thousands of new jobs but also help showcasing to the world the peaceful image of the territory as against the one occupied by India where only tyranny and oppression reigns supreme.

