Tourism corridor being built in AJK: Masood Khan

Observer Report

Mirpur

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that the Government is focusing on economic development with emphasis on promoting and developing the tourism industry in AJK.

He made these remarks as chief guest while addressing the inauguration of the Summer Tourism Festival 2018 organized by AJK Tourism Department at Asifa Bhutto Park, Mirpur.

On the occasion the students of the Government Model School Mirpur welcomed the President with a well-rehearsed marchpast. The school band also played the National Anthem and tunes from various national songs for the audience. Students of the Zobia School for Special Children Mirpur also presented a tabloid for the audience.

He visited the stalls set up by the various departments of the AJK Government, private entities and tour operators alike. Other stalls also displayed books, artifacts, exhibits, local products and traditional foods.

Speaking at the event, the President said that Azad Kashmir is beautiful area that has huge potential for tourism as it possesses varied landscape and climate. He said that this tourism festival is the first of its kind organized in the southern regions of Azad Kashmir. Mirpur and Bhimbar are tourist destinations in both summers and winters.

He said that AJK has many historical and religious sites like Sufi shrines, forts and archeological sites. He said forts dating back to the Mughal, Sikh, and Dogra rule include Baghsar Fort, Ramkot Fort, Muzaffarabad Fort and Mangla Fort. These sites he said are not only tourist attractions but also a source of knowledge for researchers studying ancient civilizations.

He also said that a 200-kilometer tourism corridor will also be established which will pass through tourist destinations like Chakar, Sudhan Gali, Haji Pir, Lasdanna, Toli Pir and Banjosa. This corridor will promote tourism and will have quality facilities to cater to the growing number of tourists.

President Masood Khan also highlighted the deplorable human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri brothers and sisters are living their lives in virtual imprisonment where every day they are being killed, maimed, incarcerated and dishonored with impunity. The President said that our foremost duty and responsibility is to raise our voices for innocent Kashmiris living in IOK. “We must be their voice as they have been made voiceless. We must let the world know about the atrocities perpetrated by India and bring them to task for their illegal and barbaric occupation in IOK”, he said.

The three-day tourism festival will include performances by paragliders, rowing competitions, tent pegging, horse riding and a traditional cattle show. The event will also host a Sufi Night paying tribute to the great Sufi saint and poet Mian Muhammad Baksh.