Tourism centre opens near Mori Lasht

OUR CORRESPONDENT CHITRAL Carrying all modern for the tourists intended to come to see the beauties of most scenic Chitral Valley, a tourist center was formally inaugurated near the Mori Lasht, situated on the main road leading toward Upper Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and historical Shandur valley. Renewed religious and social worker Qazi Muhammad Nasim formally inaugurated the tourists center along with a filling station facilities. The center has additional rooms for the tourist want to accommodate with kitchen facilities and they can cook as well. The tourists center also carrying maps, pictorial display of tourism sites, guideline and other information related to the tourism for tourists. Akhunzada Saddam Hussein, the owner of the tourism center, has opened this center with a filling station facility in this vast area of Mori Lasht called Shuja Filling Station.