Tourism can deliver for country economy as whole: MD PTDC

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor has said that tourism can deliver for Pakistan’s economy as a whole.

Talking to APP, he said that it is a catalytic industry and should be part of our stimulus packages for stronger infrastructure, more jobs and increasing investments.

“Tourism is par excellence a people to people activity and the strength of the industry can be deployed to help cement peace and tolerance, promote development, create jobs, stabilize societies and root out the abuses that can infiltrate society” he added.

He said that the strategy would be to develop appropriate incentives to promote private sector investment in creation of tourist facilities.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that Public sector investment in the development of infrastructure facilities will be made part of overall national development effort.

“While the ongoing Public Sector projects will be completed, the development requirements for new projects will be met from privatization of existing motels and from credit budget” he added.—APP