Tour de Khunjrab next month

Islamabad

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Serena Hotels is holding the ‘Tour de Khunjrab’ from May 11 to 13.

In a briefing held here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday, Commissioner Gilgit Division Usman Ahmed; Deputy Commissioner Nagar Naveed Ahmed; Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) vice chairman Haroon General; PCF secretary Azhar Ali Shah and General Manager Sales and Marketing Serena Hotels Faisal Qayum said the road show will kick off from Gilgit to Khunjrab.

“A total of 10 teams (6 cyclists each) will be participating in the Tour de Khunjrab including Punjab, Khyber Paktunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Wapda, SSGC, Pakistan Army, POF Wah and Afghanistan (international team),” they briefed.

They said besides Afghanistan we had also sent invitations to Syria, Sri Lanka and Australia. “It is going to be a test of nerves, patience, energy and endurance as participants will have to cover 271km and an average elevation of 11, 100ft within just three days,” they said.

They said we want to make GB a cycling capital and show the drastically improved eye-catching image of Pakistan to the world. “Through this race we want to showcase the cultural diversity of GB and to contribute in the National and Domestic Economy of area,” they said.

They said besides a sporting event, this tour would be an exposure for participants, tourists to the natural beauty of the area where they would see GB’s music, culture, handicrafts and cuisines.—APP