Tough road for Iraq’s women candidates in May 12 elections

Baghdad

Iraqi women running for parliament this month are undaunted, despite many challenges they face ahead of the May 12 elections — including unprecedented smear campaigns complete with sex videos that have forced some to withdraw from the race.

Many see the vote as a chance to push women’s issues to the fore in this traditionally male-dominated society. There are concerns that women’s rights are being eroded, 15 years after the US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein with hopes of bringing democracy to a nation long staggering under wars, oppression and countless economic and social problems. Nearly 2,600 female candidates are vying for a quarter — a quota allotted to women under the constitution — of parliament’s 329 seats in these elections, the fourth since Saddam’s 2003 ouster.—Agencies