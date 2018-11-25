Tough rejoinder to Trump tirade

Muhammad Usman

A wink or nod from the US is considered necessary in Pakistan to come/survive in power. It is not a mythical view. It has substance because in addition to clout what a big super power could possess on a dependent country for its military hardware, aid and support, political chartlans and schemers of different breed and creed who ruled this country, allowed US to seep into our politics for legitimacy and to compensate their inadequacies in running of their governments domestically as well as internationally by its backstop. Consequently, US increasingly gained considerable leverage to influence political events and policies in Pakistan. In some instances, it was to an extent that an incumbent US Ambassador to Pakistan, Robert Oakley was called Viceroy in common parlance. The Charter of Democracy signed between Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif is stark illustration of this fact. It was inked on bidding of US in broad day light in order to bring duo in power turn by turn with ultimate purpose of weakening Pakistan in garb of strengthening democracy in the country. Following her death, it was Zardari who took over her mantle. Both worked in unison as planned rather whole ruling elite stood in league. WikiLeaks revealed as per one US cable that Imran Khan is only politician in Pakistan who is not under their influence. It is a terribly sorry state which more or less, continued throughout our political history except a few exceptions who did not sell their souls to devil. They remained stuck to their guns. They did not buckle under blatant threats and blackmail at expense of price which they had to pay.

PM Liaquat Ali Khan intended to pioneer Pak-US relationship based on sovereignty, equity, dignity and independence but soon he realized that US was not amenable rather frowned his advocacy of such thoughts. US wanted to wrench out maximum advantages out of the relationship without responding in sufficient, leave alone equal measure. US wanted Pakistan to send two combat divisions to support its operations in Korean War. US wanted Pakistan to allow its use of bases against Iran. US wanted him to use his office to secure oil contracts in Iran for its corporations. US wanted a military base in Pakistan for CIA to keep an eye on the (erstwhile) Soviet Union. US’s continued indifference which could render Kashmir issue trivial, was another cause to explore other alternatives for its resolution. In short, he refused to toe US line of any kind which was inimical to interests of Pakistan. He could make and show fist. In return, this made him a pariah in eyes of US and it started contemplating action to remove him from country’s politics once and for all. Soon on Oct 16, 1951, he was shot dead in a mammoth public meeting at Rawalpindi where he was believed to deliver a policy-making speech. The fingers were raised by many towards US for his murder. Constrained by fallouts arising out of 1971 debacle, PM ZA Bhutto resorted to a low keyed and non-confrontational approach towards US however, when it out rightly asked him to stall Pakistan’s nuclear pursuits, he was resolute and undaunted regardless of impending cost it involved. Reportedly, US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger threatened him to leave it or be ready to face a horrible example out of him. To his lasting honor, he did not waver despite country was flooded with dollars during a movement by combined opposition to oust him from power.

In the wake of overthrow of Bhutto by General Zia on 5th July 1977, US had sigh of relief but it could last a few hours only. Doctor Qadeer Khan was among a few whom General Zia met first to emphasize need of speed/no relent in nuclear pursuits. The change was no change for US. The relations between two continued to nosedive further until Russian tanks rolled in Kabul. US wanted Pakistan as frontline state to fight against Russians. General Zia obliged US but largely at his own terms which could only be deciphered courtesy hindsight. US would make no bone about nuclear pursuits of Pakistan. US would give latest equipment/weaponry to Pakistan as per its choice. US would not look towards India excessively. Pakistan would only deal with Afghan Mujahedeen. By given standards, these demands, liable to be considered offensive/exacting for a Power like US from a country whose leadership had meekly remained in search of its nod. Probably with signing of Geneva Accord in April 1988, US could no longer endure General Zia. On 17 Aug 1988, he was killed in air crash near Bahawalpur. It was not a mere accident. Many fingers also rose towards US.

After a long period of meek acquiesce to US by our leadership, now it is Imran Khan who called spade a spade in response to Trump’s blithe outburst/tweet by simply stating facts along with affirmation of Pakistan’s future policy. Now Pakistan will do what is best for its people and interests. Pakistan is for Pakistan only. This is his call and nation stands ready to rally around him. US needs to borne in mind that it is from mouth of a man who is brave and credible. Equally he also needs to know that his path is similar to those of above leaders with possibility of no less different consequences. He needs to watch out.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

