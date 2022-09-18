Leicester City’s run without a single win in this Premier League season continued against Tottenham as a second-half hattrick from Son Heung-Min fired them to a 6-2 win at home.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Youri Tielemans but it took Tottenham just two minutes to equalise through Harry Kane. Eric Dier then gave the home side its first lead of the day before James Maddison restored parity before half-time.

A mistake by Wilfred Ndidi early in the second half allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to restore Spur’s lead before Son took over.

The South Korean, who was yet to score a goal this season, replaced Richarlison in the 59th minute and got on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute when he unleashed an unstoppable strike past Danny Ward. He added two goals more to complete his hat trick much to his relief.

The win over Leicester takes Tottenham level on points with Manchester City at 17 but second on the table based on goal difference.

Earlier in the day, defending Champions Manchester City rolled past Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to move to the top of the table.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring after just 55 seconds to send a stern warning to the Wolves who managed to hang in with the champions for much of the early first half, despite going a goal down.

That all changed when City’s goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland found the net for his 11th goal of the season to put the tie out of Wolves’ reach. Nathan Collins was then sent packing for a foul on Grealish to make their matters worse before Phil Foden completed the scoreline in the 69th minute with a deft finish.