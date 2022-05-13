Tottenham is back in Champions League contention after defeating Arsenal in the North London Derby.

A brace from Harry Kane and a Son Heung-Min gave Tottenham a comfortable 3-0 at home.

Arsenal, who could have sealed a champions league spot with a win, failed to turn up in the one-sided contest.

Often the architect of their own demise, they went down to 10 men in the first half to worsen the matters.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Cedric Soares fouled Son.

The striker added his second in the 37th minute with a stooping header.

Kane now leads North London Derby goals with 13 in 17 appearances.

The goal came 4 minutes after Holding was sent off for his second yellow card offense, a forearm to Son’s face.

Son then made sure of the result two minutes into the second half with his 21st Premier League goal of the season meaning the South Korean is just one behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race.

In the battle for a top-four berth, Spurs are now on 65 points sitting just a point behind Arsenal in fourth while having a superior goal difference.

Only two games remain in the season.