Tottenham Hotspur overcame West Ham United to cue a race for a top-four finish while Manchester United overran Leicester City to flash their credentials for this year’s Premier League title.

Tottenham vs West Ham:

Goals from Emerson Royale and Son Heung-Min at home were enough for Tottenham to gatecrash the Premier League’s top 4 and usurp Newcastle United for the final spot.

In what proved to be a cagey affair neither side appeared willing to take risks early on before the landscape changed after the break.

Jarred Bowen missed West Ham’s best chance in the opening exchanges before the hosts settled into a rhythm.

Harry Kane and Richarlison wasted their best opportunities for the opening goal before Royal finally managed to put them ahead in the 56th minute. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent Ben Davies through down the left before his pass was bundled past Lukasz Fabianski by the Brazilain fullback.

Son made sure of the points in the 72nd minute when Kane sent him through and the South Korean international easily beat Fabianski for just his fifth league goal of the season.

Spurs now occupy the 4th place with 42 points from 24 games, one ahead of Newcastle who has a game in hand while West Ham is in 18th with 20 points from 23 matches, a point below the safety zone.

Man United vs Leicester:

Earlier in the day, Manchester United kept with Man City and Arsenal with a thumping 3-0 win over Leicester to move to within five points of the league-leading Gunners.

A brace from Marcus Rashoford and a strike from Jadon Sancho were enough to secure the win for Erik ten Hag’s men who seem to be peaking at just the right time.

They will encounter a tough test against Liverpool next on March 5th after their commitments in the Carabao Cup Final and the FA Cup’s fifth round.