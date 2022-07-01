Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton.

The two clubs announced the deal today (Friday).

It was widely reported that Tottenham were close to a deal for Richarlison for a club-record fee in the region of £60 million.

Spurs announced that the deal will run until 2027 with reports suggesting that Tottenham is likely to pay an initial £50m with as much as £10m in add-ons.

A statement from Tottenham said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.”

An Everton statement said: “Richarlison has completed a transfer from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Richarlison for his service and commitment during his time with the Club.”

Richarlison, 25, scored 10 goals and assisted five times in 30 Premier League games for Everton last season helping them avoid relegation and continue their streak of having never been relegated from the Premier League.

Deployed as either a wide attacker or central striker, Richarlison finished as Everton’s joint-top scorer across all competitions in his opening two seasons on Merseyside, reaching double figures in three of the four seasons he spent with the Toffees since joining in July 2018.

He scored a total of 53 times in 152 appearances for the Merseyside club since joining in 2018 from Watford — who are due to receive 10% of any fee over £40m for the striker.

Richarlison joins Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma as Spurs continue to be busy during the summer transfer window trying to improve their fourth-place finish from last season.

The North London club is also close to adding Clement Lenglet, on loan from Barcelona, and Djed Spence, in a permanent deal from Middlesbrough, to their list of summer acquisitions.