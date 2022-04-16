Tottenham, Arsenal suffer blows to top 4 hopes

Tottenham Hotspurs and Arsenal both hit the stumbling blocks in their quest for the Premier League top 4 spot after losing to Brighton and Southampton respectively on the same day.

An 89th-minute goal from Leandro Trossard handed Brighton a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The visitors, 10th on the table, dominated large spells of the match against a lethargic Tottenham side.

Spurs struggled to get into the game in the first half, with Brighton’s high press frustrating the home side and forcing them to play deep inside their half.

Brighton had the best chance of the half when Enock Mwepu hit a half-volley from outside the box in the 23rd minute, but his shot was deflected behind by Spurs defender Ben Davies.

Spurs were improved after the break and two early chances fell to Son Heung-Min, but his efforts were covered by Brighton’s defence.

However, the home side’s mistakes allowed Brighton to come back into the game, and find a last-minute winner.

Trossard’s winner meant Brighton won two consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since September 2021.

The result mean Conte’s side remain in fourth spot in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Arsenal.

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Tottenham’s slip-up as they lost 1-0 against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Jan Bednarek scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

It was a nervy start for Arsenal after Southampton’s Armando Broja weaved through the Arsenal defence and fired a ball across the face of goal in the opening minutes.

It was not long until the visitors called Souhampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster into action when Gabriel Martinelli slipped a low ball to Bukayo Saka, whose shot was superbly saved by the 34-year-old’s hand.

However, it was Southampton who finally got the breakthrough in the 44th minute when Bednarek jumped onto a cutback from Mohamed Elyounoussi and slotted the ball past Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Arsenal continued to struggle after the break, lacking the connections and clinical touches in front of goal.

The visitors came alive in the final 20 minutes, with close chances for Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe but could not find an equaliser thanks to more great saves from Forster.

The result means they remain three points behind Tottenham in the 6th place albeit with a game in hand.