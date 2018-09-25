Total PARCO, NH&MP reinforce commitment for road safety

Staff Reporter

Sheikhupura

Reinforcing a shared commitment to enhancing road safety on national highways and motorways, Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (Total PARCO) and the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) inaugurated a HTV(Heavy Transport Vehicle)[AC1] [AC2] simulator facility at the Motorway Police Training Center in Sheikhupura. The facility simulates real world scenarios such as road tire bursts, roll overs and driving challenges in heavy traffic and poor weather conditions, providing drivers with a better understanding on how to react in emergency situations.

Total PARCO’s investment in the HTV simulator facility is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the NH&MP in 2017. Under the terms of the MOU, Total PARCOwas to provide a video simulator and other related training equipment to support the training courses, seminars on traffic rules and highway safety being conducted at the Training Centre[RJ3] , particularly for heavy vehicle drivers transporting fuels and oil products.

In addition, Total PARCO would continue to provide support through the sharing of resources and expertise for promoting a safety culture among the drivers being trained at the trainingCentre[RJ4] . The ongoing partnership with NH&MP demonstrates Total PARCO’s desire to make a positive impact to the country in line with its societal responsibility on road safety.

