Total moon eclipse on Wednesday to be visible in Pakistan on Jan 31

ISLAMABAD : A total moon eclipse will be fully visible in various parts of world including Pakistan on Wednesday at moonrise time.

It will be visible in large parts of United States (US), Northeastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia.

The total phase of this lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, would visible penumbra l at 15-51 PST, an official of Met office said.

While the partial eclipse would begin at 16-48 PST whereas the total eclipse would start at 17-52 PST, however, the greatest eclipse time is 18-31PST.

The total eclipse would end at 19-08 PST, partial eclipse at 20-11 PST, and penumbral eclipse at 21-08 PST.

The penumbral magnitude of the eclipse would be 2.2941 while the umbral magnitude would be 1.3155.

Orignally published by NNI