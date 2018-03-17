Total Excellium HOBC fuel introduced

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Total Parco Pakistan Limited has launched one of the most premium fuels for the Pakistani market with the introduction of Total Excellium HOBC on its selected retail network. The product has been launched to cater to the diverse needs of the customers on wanting a fuel that cleans the engine and reduces fuel consumption with fewer polluting emissions*, as the marketing tag line states “The fuel that cleans your engine km after km”.

The CEO of Total Parco Olivier Sabrie considered the launch of Total Excellium HOBC of significance as it was a step towards innovation to help the customers choose the best fuel for their engines.

A pre-product launch prestigious event held here and showcased an electrifying personification of Total Excellium with laser lights and cricket star Shoaib Akhtar as the Brand Ambassador of Total Excellium HOBC. Total Parco Pakistan Limited’s Senior Management participated with a distinct audience of dignitaries, stake holders and Business partners ,who took pride in being part of such an impressive event. Atif Aslam–TPPL’s lubricant brand ambassador was also present to enthrall the audience with his melodies.