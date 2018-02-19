Total adds 10,000m3 gasoline storage tank at its Machike terminal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Total PARCO Pakistan Limited on the 15th of February 2018 inaugurated the safe construction of a 10,000 m3 large vertical storage tank at its Machike Terminal located near Sheikhupura-Punjab.

The new tank has been constructed to meet the growing demand of gasoline, resulting in the gasoline storage capacity having increased from 6,500 m3 to 16,500 m3 at its Machike Terminal. It has been fitted in a way to receive product from the adjacent pipeline – owned by PARCO – which is pumping gasoline from the mid-country.

This will enable the company to lower the number of gasoline trucks on the roads improving further the HSE performance. The ceremony saw Mr. Olivier Sabrié (CEO of Total PARCO) and the senior management of Total PARCO unveiling a commemorative plaque and announcing that the company was committed to enhance its fuel storage capacities across the country to meet the growing customer demand in the country.