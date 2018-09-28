Toss champion on top of the world

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Dubai

Avinash Babu Addanki, a 32-year-old Navy Merchant from India, who is here as toss ka champion was on the top of the world when walked out with India captain for the toss before the Asia Cup final on Friday.

Avinash won the prize (paid trip visit with family) by doing Forex transaction with UniMoni (Asia Cup sponsor) and was at the match with his wife (Haneesha Lakshmi) and 2-year-old son (Rushil) on Friday.

“I have been a customer of UniMoni for past 8-9 years. I never thought being a loyal customer would greet with such a beautiful and memorable gift”, speaking exclusively, he said.

“On my journey (to the ground for the toss) with Rohit Sharma I would share how a big fan of Indian cricket I am and love to watch him hitting big sixes as he is known as a hit man. I would request him to once visit my city Rajahmundry in AP as they are very warm people over there. I hope sports infrastructure will improve when great people visit”, he said hours before the toss assuming Rohit Sharma would lead the side in the Asia Cup final.

“I am a fan of Indian cricket and used to watch every match of India during my childhood like most of the youth of India. I am privileged and feel excited and proud to be a part of the toss in a Asia cup final. Walking with Rohit Sharma will be dream of a sort for me with my family watching. I am really grateful to UniMoni and really thank them for this once in a lifetime opportunity”.

His favorite player in the team is ex-captain MS Dhoni.

Like all other fans, Avinash and his family did expect Pakistan to be in the final.

“India vs Pakistan final is an every cricket lovers dream around the world …but unfortunately as Pakistan is not in a great form and Bangladesh are playing good and slowly becoming a tough team. I would say that India versus Bangladesh will become rivalry to watch in the future .as they are emerging as a great force in cricket”, he further added.

This is Avinash’s first trip to Dubai and did not miss the opportunity to visit Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower.

“Visit to Burj khalifa was great….such a wonderful man-made structure …it showed me the power of human ..humans can reach anywhere..I took inspiration from it…and watching Dubai from the top is awesome. My family at home were thrilled as I shared my pictures with them”, Avinash signed off.

