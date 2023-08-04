The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the Toshakhana trial.

The pleas in question included the ex-premier’s application against the maintainability of a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him on the charge of hiding Toshakhana gifts and a petition seeking the transfer of the said case to another trial court.

The third petition was filed earlier on Thursday seeking the right to defence in the case.

Imran had filed these applications in the IHC after a trial court last month declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) reference against him was maintainable.