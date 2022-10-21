Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan: ECP to announce verdict today

Islamabad: All eyes are on the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it is set to announce its verdict in the Toshakhana reference filed against Imran Khan today (Friday) at 2 pm.

In August, the ECP had received a disqualification reference against PTI chairman Imran Khan for concealing toshakhana gifts.

The reference had been submitted to the ECP by the Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, at the request of five members of the ruling coalition, who sought the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution for the concealment of Toshakhana gifts.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan as its other members, a full bench of the ECP heard the reference.

After more than a month of hearings, the ECP reserved its verdict on September 19.

At the last hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar had urged the five-member ECP bench to quash the reference against the former premier, terming it a “misleading” case based on “mala fide intentions and political motives”.

According to a notice issued today, the ECP directed all the relevant parties or their counsels to appear before the commission at its secretariat, situated at Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, in Islamabad.

The ECP has also sent a letter to the Islamabad police requesting “foolproof security” inside and outside the watchdog’s premises for the full day in order to “avoid any untoward incident”. The letter also requested that two security personnel in civil dress and a traffic warden be provided as well.

The ECP also stressed that all necessary security arrangements be completed, particularly inside the ECP Secretariat building.

Imran submits details of gifts before ECP in Toshakhana Reference case