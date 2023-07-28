Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, was convened on Thursday for a comprehensive discussion on “The ToshaKhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2023.”

The bill, which had undergone an amendment (section 8 insertion of new section 8-A in the ToshaKhana (Management and Regulation) Act, 2022 i.e utilization of funds from disposal of gifts) proposed by Senator Taj Haider, was also unanimously passed by the Committee. Notably, the House had also approved Senator Taj Haider’s amendment, which will now be incorporated into the bill.

The Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs expressed reservations about supporting Senator Taj Haider’s amendment. In contrast, the Committee, after careful consideration, favoured the proposed amendment, acknowledging its significance in improving the bill.