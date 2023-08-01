Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the proceeding on Toshakhana case.

In the appeal submitted in the apex court, the PTI chief pleaded to stop proceedings of recording his statement under Section 342 in the case, which was initiated after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found him guilty of not declaring the gifts he had retained from the state depository in his asset declarations.

He was of the view that the proceedings should be halted until the Islamabad High Court IHC) announces its ruling on the jurisdiction of the trial court. He cited a previous decision of the top court that says the jurisdiction of the court must be decided first.