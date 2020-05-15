Toshakhana case Nawaz, Zardari, Gillani summoned

Observer Report

Islamabad

An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday summoned former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani and former president Asif Zardari on May 29 in the Toshakhana (national depository) case.

According to The National Accountability Bureau, the former leaders have been charged with corruption under sub-sections 2, 4, 7 and 12 of Section 9 (A) of the NAB Ordinance.

The country’ premier anti-graft body claimed Zardari had only paid 15 per cent of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts. “Zardari also received cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president and used them himself instead of depositing them in the treasury,” NAB added.

NAB further said that Nawaz was not holding any public office in 2008 but was given a vehicle without any justification. “Abdul Ghani Majeed paid for the vehicles through fake accounts, whereas, Anwar Majeed made more than 20 million illegal transactions using Ansari Sugar Mills accounts,” NAB added.