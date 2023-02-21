Toshakhana case: Indictment of Imran Khan deferred yet again

Islamabad: The indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the infamous Toshakhana case was deferred yet again on Tuesday by a local court based in the federal capital.

This is the second time the indictment of the PTI chief, who is facing a scandal surrounding the alleged Toshakhana corruption, has been deferred by the court.

Initially, Imran Khan had to be indicted in the case on February 7. However, the court exempted him from an appearance on medical grounds and deferred the matter till today.

On November 22 last year, the ECP sent the Toshakhana reference to the trial court to initiate criminal proceedings against the former prime minister, following which the criminal trial of Imran Khan formally began for concealing information about the Toshakhana gifts in his nomination papers for an election contest.

The ECP’s petition had followed its earlier decision of October last year, when the electoral body, in its unanimous verdict, had found Imran Khan involved in corrupt practices and disqualified him, ruling that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP had stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.