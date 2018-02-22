Tory MPs call on May to quickly break from EU

London

Over 60 Conservative lawmakers have called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to quickly break from the European Union, urging her to take a “hard Brexit” stance.

The demand by 62 Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) came in a letter to the premier ahead of a meeting which aims to decide Britain’s negotiating position.

“Your government must have the ability to change British laws and rules once we leave, rather than being a ‘rule-taker’,” said the letter, whose signatories include former party leader George Iain Duncan Smith and ex-development secretary Priti Patel.

May’s government and party are divided over Brexit at the time she has just eight months to reach an agreement on a withdrawal deal with the bloc, but insists Britain will leave at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019.

In the letter, there are some “suggestions” for securing a successful Brexit, including “taking control” of World Trade Organisation tariff schedules that regulate trading.

“The UK must be free to start its own trade negotiations immediately,” the letter reads. “The UK should negotiate as an equal partner. Ministers may not want or be able to accept the EU’s timing and mandates as fixed, and should be able to set out alternative terms including, for example, building an agreement based on our World Trade Organisation membership instead.—Agencies