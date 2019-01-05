Toru Junior Mardan District Inter-Club Table Tennis Championship

Peshawar

Toru Junior clinched the trophy after defeating Toru Senior team in the final of the District Mardan Inter-Club Table Tennis Championship played at Mardan Sports Complex on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Khan Wazir was the chief guest on this occasion. Professor Bashir Khan, President Mardan District Table Tennis Association, DOF NBP Mardan Zaheer Uddin Administration Mardan Sports Complex Mir Bashar Khan, Regional District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, officials and players were also present.

In the final Toru Junior defeated Toru Senior team in the final by 3-0. In the first singles Azaz Khan recorded victory against Shafeer Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-9, in the second singles Jawad defeated Waseem by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-7, in the third singles both Nouman and Sami Ullah gave each other a tough fight.

The two were stretched to five sets. Nouman took the first two sets by 12-10 and 11-9 but he failed to click in the third and fourth sets won by Sami Ullah at 6-11 and 10-12. It was the fifth and decisive set in which Nouman staged a strong come back and won the set by 14-12 before saving the match point for three times at 10-10, 11-11 and 12-12.

A total of eight registered clubs took part in the Championship comprising Young Stars, Blue Stars, Mayar Club, Toru Junior, Toru Senior, Mohabat Abad and Mardan club.

Speaking on this occasion Deputy Commissioner Abid Khan Wazir lauded the organizing committee for holding the Championship.

He said the government is very keen to provide best facilities to the youth at their door steps and that is why playing field is going to be provided at Union Council, Tehsil.

He also distributed sports gears, uniform among all the participating players of the eight clubs on behalf of the Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan. He said the sports gears given by Director General Sports to distribute among the players.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp