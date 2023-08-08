LAHORE – Celebrities continued visiting Lahore General Hospital to inquire after health of torture victim Rizwana and express solidarity with her.

Accompanied by Child Protection Bureau head Sarra Ahmad, famous TV star Nadia Jamil visited the healthcare facility and spend some time with underage house maid.

That smile on @SarahAhmad_CPWB face 😍 And Rizwanas shy smile back, telling us about how she wants cake and toys, dolls especially but cars also. Bless the healing that has kicked off. Allah give this child Shifa. #Justice_ForRizwana pic.twitter.com/J5wdCqBKxH — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 8, 2023

Nadia Jamil who herself is a cancer survivor shared the details of her meeting with badly wounded Rizwana on her Twitter handle.

The wounds are huge. They are deep and they are unimaginably infected. The doc said the recovery is going to be painfully slow. They re huge huge wounds. Burns. Broken limbs. Cracked skull. They are changing the bandages regularly 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/xY252ewDjz — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 8, 2023

“Not going to share any photos of the child but will describe her condition”, she stated in a long tweet carrying details of meeting with the ill-fated little girl.

“She was in a lot of pain and badly battered and injured. Her head aching immensely. However when we asked her if she wanted anything…Her eyes lit up and she said in a weak voice, almost excited with a beautiful shy smile, Guriya chahiyay…”, her tweet reads.

“The innocence of children. My heart broke”, Nadia shared her feelings.

“I asked her what she is going to name the guriya and she smiled a big smile at me, through the pus infected injuries on her face, regardless of an aching headache and said Dolly!”, the tweet further reads.

“Then she looked at me and said ‘Bohot maraa mujhay baji, Bohot maraa’. We told her we are fighting for insaaf, then wanted to leave her in a positive frame of mind so chatted about Dolly’s makeup and clothes before leaving. Her favourite food is chocolate cake. BLESS HER!”, the tweet reads.

“I can imagine her day dreaming about the toys and food she saw being given to the rich kids around her. She is after all, just a child, and she wants to heal, wants to play, wants to smile. Please let’s protect that smile! PLEASE. Shopping for her now. Seeing her smile has calmed my heart, but seeing her injuries shattered it”, the tweet reads.

“And am more determined than ever to see #JusticeFor Rizwana”, she concluded.