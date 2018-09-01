Torture on citizen: CJP directs PTI’s Imran Shah to submit Rs3 million in dam fund

KARACHI : The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday directed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah to submit Rs3 million in dam fund within 15 days for torturing a citizen in Karachi.

While winding up the suo motu notice case against MPA Imran Shah SC Karachi registry, the CJP allowed the lawmaker to use only a 1800 CC car.

During the hearing, the judge reprimanded Imran Ali Shah and said, “How dare you slap the citizen? No one even beat an animal like this. This is an unforgivable crime and will not be spared. You are a representative of the public and will torture them in this way. Let me meet you outside. I dare you to hit me also.”

“Sorry Sir! I am embarrassed over the incident,” replied Shah.

“What sorry! I had beaten my servant with belt in childhood. My father thrashed me twice to teach me a lesson,” said the CJP. “There is no compensation for respect and you accepted the money. Why did you forgive him,” asked the CJP from the citizen Daud Chohan.

“The nominated governor came to my house himself,” said Chohan.

The Chief Justice inquired about the number of slaps from Shah. “Three to four,” he answered.

“You will also be slapped publicly in the same way. The video will also be played in the court. Don’t show us your anger in the court,” remarked the CJP.

Syed Imran Ali Shah, the elected MPA from PS-129, was seen thrashing a common man publicly on one of the busiest roads of Karachi.

After the video went viral, not only was the MPA shown extreme hatred by the Pakistanis, but the PTI had to issue a show cause notice within a couple of hours.

The notice stated, “Your actions are not acceptable as seen in the video, therefore, you are required to present your version in the next 24 hours. Failing to do so, will refer your case to the disciplinary committee for appropriate action.”

The MPA released a video in which he explained his side of the story. He also visited the victim’s house late night and asked for his forgiveness in public.

