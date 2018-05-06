Custodial violence means torture in police custody. Torture is no doubt an international phenomenon but the incidents are much more in developing countries and the overall situation in India is far from being satisfactory. Custodial deaths are perhaps one of the worst crimes in a civilised society governed by the Rule of Law. The police officers, who are regarded as the custodians and guardians of law, have acted in just the contrary manner and have failed to protect the very basic right to life guaranteed by Article-21 of the Constitution. Custodial violence and abuse of police power is not only peculiar to this country but it is also widespread throughout the world. However, in our country it is considered second to none. It has been a concern of the international community because the problem is universal and the challenge is almost global. Though international laws criminalise torture, torture enjoys unprecedented license in India. Torture seems to be legalised in India. The methods of torture adopted by government officers involve gross forms of inhumanity. In recent years, third degree torture and custodial deaths have become an intrinsic part of police investigations and the injury inflicted on the prisoners is sometimes unbearable. The police keep taking the law into their own hands and keep on framing innocent people when they cannot find the real culprits like they did in the recent Ryan International School murder case where they tried to frame the innocent bus conductor of the school and put him behind bars for several weeks until he was granted bail by the court, just because they could not find the real person who had committed the murder of the 7- year old boy, Pradyuman Thakur.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

