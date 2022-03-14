Torres leads Barcelona to another emphatic win

Ferran Torres scored twice to lead Barcelona to another emphatic 4-0 win over Osasuna at Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele continued his brilliant form with two assists as Barcelona scored three goals inside the opening half-hour to cruise to a win at their home. It was a fitting response after being held by Galatassary at home in the Europa League during midweek.

Barcelona took just 14 minutes to break the deadlock after Nacho Vidal was penalized for bundling over Gavi in the penalty box. Torres sent Sergio Herrera the wrong way to put Catalans on the board.

Just seven minutes later Torres scored his second goal of the night. Dembele, after cutting inside on his left foot, threaded a pinpoint through ball for Torres which the winter singing calmly put through Herrera’s legs.

Abumeyang, another winter window addition, added Barcelona’s third through another Dembele assist. The Frenchman’s cross was turned in by the striker at the near post tp put the game out of Osasuna’s reach.

With the job already done inside the first thirty minutes, Barcelona relaxed and decided to see out the game. Riqui Puig, however, made the most of some rare minutes off the bench to follow up his own saved shot before rounding the goalkeeper and finding the net to cap a perfect evening for Xavi’s side.

The result, Barcelona’s fourth league win in a row, moved them back into third place in LaLiga, above Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. They have an important week in front of them with their return match against Galatasaray in midweek followed by a visit to the Bernabeu for a meeting with Clasico rivals and LaLiga leaders Real Madrid next Sunday.