Torrential rains hit Chitral amid flash flooding: NDMA

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s daily situation report Friday said significant rainfall has been reported during last 24 hours along with flash flooding occurred in Drosh Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The report said due to cloud burst and torrential rains, flash flooding was reported at Drosh, District Chitral, KP which resulted into 10 houses fully damaged and road between Chitral and Dir blocked at different locations in Drosh area.

The report claimed that significant rainfall was reported during last 24 hours including Islamabad 62mm and Tarbela 36 mm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast for the next 24 hours has predicted scattered thunderstorm and rain with moderate falls at isolated places are expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Malakand, Hazara Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions.

Isolated thunderstorm and rain is expected over the upper catchments of River Indus along with Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar and DG Khan divisions.

NDMA’s daily monsoon situation report said following roads were blocked in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as on August 13, Hisper Valley Road was blocked due to landslide while effort are underway to clear the road by district administration.

Road to Batswat village, Tehsil Ishkoman, District Ghizer is blocked due to debris flow whereas work is in progress to restore the road by district administration, it added.

The report claimed that all other roads and railway routes across the country are clear. The rainfall outlook from August 25 to 31 reported that no very heavy rainfall is expected during the period and catchments forecast is expected the same during the period.—APP

