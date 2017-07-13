Torrential rains, flash floods kill 12 across country

Staff Reporter

Gujranwala/Ghazi/Sialkot

At least six people died in Gujranwala when roof of the houses they were residing caved in Wednesday morning due to heavy rain. The first incident took place near Awan Chowk in the city, where a woman, her daughter and son died under the debris when rain brought down the roof of their house. Another girl got injured and was taken to District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala. Similarly, in Arif Town near Jhangi, a woman called Saima and her two children died when the roof of their house caved in. The heavy downpour inundated the only government health facility in Gujranwala city, the district headquarters hospital. More than 125 transformers tripped in Gujranwala due to heavy rain causing inconvenience for the citizens. Besides, water level in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi increased once again due to rain. Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi issued an alert for heavy machinery. The agency’s spokesperson said WASA officials were monitoring Nullah Lai from different areas.

While it rained heavily in other parts of the country, light drizzle continued in Karachi on Wednesday, turning the weather pleasant. Dust-thunderstorm and light showers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Moreover, heavy rains are expected to lash Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad and Sibi, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan starting July 14. The deputy commissioners of the districts concerned have been told to take measures to prevent any untoward incident from happening, PDMA Balochistan stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two person died when flash flood struck a van they were travelling while crossing a creek near Ghazi Barotha Dam on Wednesday, police said. The ill-fated van was on way to Swabi from Hassan Abdal when it was struck by sudden flash flood near Ghazi Brotha dam as a result of which two people lost their lives. The body of one boy was found in Camelpur Attock while the other body not recovered till of this report.

Last night torrential rain was recorded in all over Hazara division which not only took the lives of two people but also destroyed many roads and houses in different parts of the region. Kaghan – Mahandri road was also blocked due to land slide in the area which was later cleared by the Communication and Works (C&W) Department. Nearly all rivers, streams, ravines and creeks in Hazara division are flooded owing to heavy rain which also damaged several connecting roads.

Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places of Hazara division during next 24 hours.