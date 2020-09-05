Torrential rain killed 60, injure over fifty in KP Fifty houses destroyed, 400 damaged partially

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The recent spell of torrential rains followed by flash floods and landslides across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have played havoc. Around sixty people have lost their lives and over fifty people sustained serious injuries, with the Swat district remaining the most hard-hit.

According to reports by Provincial Disaster Management Authority at least 57 people were killed and 52 injured in different rain-related incidents from August 31 till date due to floods and heavy rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Those killed also include 19 women and 19 children.

The PDMA said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 20 districts have been affected by the heavy rains and floods. Besides a large number of people were rendered homeless and standing crops were damaged

The report stated that some fifty houses were completely destroyed while close to four hundred houses were partially damaged, whereas 35 domestic animals died in the rains and floods.

As the Swat district remained hard hit during the rains that was followed by high floods in the region where River Panjgore and Swat swelled thus inundating the main streets and bazars especially in scenic valley of Bahrain, major roads and bridges were damaged by the floods and heavy landslides. A large number of tourists visiting Swat valley were stranded at different spots and were rescued by the administration that had also ordered the visitors to vacate the region immediately.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority communiqué said the rescue operation was underway in rain and flood-affected areas adding efforts were also been made to reopen all the blocked roads for traffic.

In the meanwhile the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day long visit to flood-hit areas including Reshun and Golain Gol of district Chitral where he assessed the damages caused by heavy rain fall and floods and reviewed rehabilitation activities.

During the visit, the chief minister distributed financial assistance cheques among the victims of flood and expressed sympathy with them.

The chief minister said that provincial government stand by its people specially flood affectees and will go all out for their quick relief and rehabilitation adding that a comprehensive plan has been formulated in this regard.

The chief minister addressing the cheque distribution ceremony said that, he would again visit the district Chitral and announce special package for its rehabilitation and development.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for installation of steel access bridge at Reshun by Sept 9. Chief Minister said that, provincial government has cognizance of sufferings of people affected by floods adding that government was active and utilizing all its resources for mitigating the hardships being faced by people. Mahmood Khan appreciated the role of government’s departments in carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities.

The chief minister assured the flood victims that rehabilitation work of roads, water supply schemes, Irrigation channels and other installations destroyed by floods would be completed at the earliest.

Mahmood Khan also said that he would visit other flood affected areas of province including Tor Ghar, Shangla to review the damages. Earlier in the day, the chief minister was given a detailed presentation on damages and rehabilitation plan.

The Chief Minister was informed that essential non-food items and food items (ration) had been distributed among the flood affectees while a plan was already formulated for the restoration of infrastructure damaged by floods which would be implemented on emergency basis.